Mostly Sunny Today
It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will form mostly in the mountains and northeastern areas, where some places can expect rain showers and thunder.
Local intense rainfall and hailstorms are possible. The wind will be weak from the north. The maximum temperatures will be between 29 ° and 34 °, in Sofia 29 ° -30 °.
The sea water temperature is between 24° and 27 °
