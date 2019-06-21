Washington Banned US Airlines to Fly Over Iranian Waters

This is a day after Iran removed a US intelligence drones, reported NOVA TV.

While Iran insists that the drone was moving in stealth mode over its territorial waters, the US argues that it was flying over international waters. The incident has further strained an already tense situation in the region, with Washington not ruling out an air strike against Iran in retaliation to the incident.



Washington has today banned US airlines from crossing Tehran-controlled airspace over the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The limitation is introduced because of the "intensification of military action and growing political tensions in the region, which poses a risk to US civil aviation operations," said the US Civil Aviation Administration.