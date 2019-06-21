EU Leaders Fail to Agree For Candidate to Succeed Juncker in Top EU Job

A new EU summit is planned on June 30th, reported NOVA TV.



Negotiations to identify an acceptable candidate for President of the European Commission failed. In order to get out of the situation, a crisis European Council will be convened on 30 June. Among the main problems was French President Emmanuel Macron, who rejected Angela Merkel's candidacy from Manfred Weber, the leading candidate of the European People's Party.

Who will take the top European posts?

The nominees are Dutchman Frans Timmermans of the Socialist Group and Danish Margareta Vestager from the group of liberals and centrists. The successor to Jean-Claude Juncker's post on November 1 should receive the support of 21 of the 28 European leaders and get a majority of at least 376 votes in the EP.

"The European Council held in-depth consultations on nominations, but none of the candidates received a majority. We agreed that a solution is needed that reflects diversity in the EU. We will meet again on 30 June'', European Council President Donald Tusk said.

"We have to accept the situation as it is. It is the result of the fact that it is no longer enough for two political families to reach an agreement. We need at least three to make the right decision. It has to be taken by the European Council and the European Parliament. We make the proposal, but we do not want a crisis with the parliament to be rejected, "Chancellor Angela Merkel said.