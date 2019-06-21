Today is the Longest Day of the Year

On Friday, at 18:54, the astronomical summer will take place. The Summer Solstice marks the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere around June 21 and around 22 December for the Southern Hemisphere.

It ends with the autumnal equinox around 23 September in the Northern Hemisphere and around 22 March in the Southern Hemisphere. According to most weather forecasts, this is also the day when the rains begin to stop.

Today in the northern hemisphere is the longest day of the year. The sunrise at 05:49 and sets at 21:08 CET. The duration of the day is 15 hours and 19 minutes.

Summer in Bulgaria starts with slightly higher temperatures than the average - in the country they will be between 28 and 33 degrees. During the day it will be mostly sunny and warm.