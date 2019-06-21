Bulgarian MPs Postponed the Changes Related to the Reduction of Party Subsidies

The reason - the report of the Budget Committee is not ready, reported NOVA TV.



Parliament postponed the issue of accepting the changes related to the reduction of party subsidies. They were scheduled to pass the second reading as the first item on the agenda of the National Assembly.

The reason the change planned for today is to be dropped is that the report of the Budget Committee is not ready. The majority of MPs supported the postponement.

Only a day ago, the deputies from the commission adopted at second reading amendments to the Political Parties Act, which reduced the state subsidy for the parties from BGN 11 to BGN 1 for a real voice.

Amendments to the law also allowed legal entities to provide donations to political formations. It is still unclear when the law amendment will go back to the vote in plenary.