Special Prosecutor's Office and Police Investigating Crime Group in Northwestern Bulgaria

Crime | June 21, 2019, Friday // 08:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Special Prosecutor's Office and Police Investigating Crime Group in Northwestern Bulgaria

The Special Prosecutor's Office and the Directorate-General for Combating Organised Crime are investigating an organised crime group involved in usury, said the press office of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office. In Berkovitsa (Rakovitsa quarter) and Archar village, Vidin, the law enforcers are conducting searches and/or seizures of persons, their homes and vehicles, and are interviewing witnesses.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria