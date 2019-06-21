Special Prosecutor's Office and Police Investigating Crime Group in Northwestern Bulgaria
Crime | June 21, 2019, Friday // 08:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Special Prosecutor's Office and the Directorate-General for Combating Organised Crime are investigating an organised crime group involved in usury, said the press office of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office. In Berkovitsa (Rakovitsa quarter) and Archar village, Vidin, the law enforcers are conducting searches and/or seizures of persons, their homes and vehicles, and are interviewing witnesses.
- » Life Imprisonment for Four Bulgarians and an Afghan in Hungary
- » Police Officers Discovered Modern Marihuana Greenhouse in Sofia
- » Thieves from Northwestern Bulgaria Stole over 170kg of Jelly Candies and Lollipops
- » Bulgarian Cable TV Owners Evade Taxes on Large Scale
- » 140 of the Upper Echelons - Ministers, Deputies, Mayors, Investigated for Corruption
- » Robbers Have Beaten an Old Man in his Home in order to Steal 130 Leva from him