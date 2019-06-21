17 Species of Snakes in Bulgaria, 4 of them Poisonous

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 21, 2019, Friday // 08:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 17 Species of Snakes in Bulgaria, 4 of them Poisonous

There are 17 species of snakes in Bulgaria, 4 of which are poisonous, Georgi Krastev, a zoologist at the Sofia Zoo, told Focus Radio. Of these 4 species, 2 are dangerous to people – the horned viper and the common viper, but they bite only when really provoked, he explained. People can get an acute allergic reaction when bitten, and even if it goes away by itself, they need to seek medical help, he added.
Just because people are afraid of an animal does not mean they have to kill it, said the biologist. "There are many ways to avoid killing a snake. One of them is to look for a long rod, or to break off a branch with leaves and scare the snake away from the people. The long rod or branch will protect the person from a possible bite, if the snake gets scared. Every snake that feels threatened would react defensively," he said. 
Snakes get active in spring when their mating rituals and search for food begin. After heavy rains the reptiles leave the wetland to move to warmer places. It ends in August when temperatures rise, the biologist explained.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria