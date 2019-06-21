Head of Bulgaria’s National Electricity Company Resigned

Business » ENERGY | June 21, 2019, Friday // 08:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Head of Bulgaria’s National Electricity Company Resigned

The Head of Bulgaria’s National Electricity Company EAD, Petar Iliev, on 19th of June resigned, Bulgarian Energy Holding said.

Iliev submitted the resignation to the correspondence department of the Bulgarian Energy Holding. According to information of the BNR, he steps down from the post for personal reasons.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria