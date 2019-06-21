Head of Bulgaria’s National Electricity Company Resigned
The Head of Bulgaria’s National Electricity Company EAD, Petar Iliev, on 19th of June resigned, Bulgarian Energy Holding said.
Iliev submitted the resignation to the correspondence department of the Bulgarian Energy Holding. According to information of the BNR, he steps down from the post for personal reasons.
