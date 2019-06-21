Bulgarian PM Borisov: The Offer for the Eight F-16 Fighter Aircrafts is BGN 2.2 Billion
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The price offer for the eight F-16 fighter aircrafts is 2.2 billion BGN, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on 20th of June. To buy the planes, Bulgaria will negotiate a new government debt of up to BGN 1 billion. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Finance Rositsa Velkova. According to her, the amount of the sum to be issued is not yet specified. reports BNT.
By July, an update of the state budget will be made, because of the debt, to incorporate the amount of money for the deal in it.
- » US Devil Brigade Soldiers Showcase Air Defense Capabilities in Bulgaria
- » US Embassy in Sofia Delivers Offer for Acquisition of Eight F-16 Jet Fighters
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov and Defence Minister Karakachanov Watch a Military Training in Shabla
- » Chief of Bulgarian Defence Staff: Plan to Reach 2% of GDP by 2024 goes as Scheduled
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov: We will Keep Safe the Airspace of Northern Macedonia with New Fighter Jets
- » US F-16 Fighters Negotiations Continue