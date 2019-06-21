Bulgarian PM Borisov: The Offer for the Eight F-16 Fighter Aircrafts is BGN 2.2 Billion

The price offer for the eight F-16 fighter aircrafts is 2.2 billion BGN, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on 20th of June. To buy the planes, Bulgaria will negotiate a new government debt of up to BGN 1 billion. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Finance Rositsa Velkova. According to her, the amount of the sum to be issued is not yet specified. reports BNT.

By July, an update of the state budget will be made, because of the debt, to incorporate the amount of money for the deal in it.