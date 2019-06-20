API Has Selected an International Toll Collection Service Company

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 20, 2019, Thursday // 17:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: API Has Selected an International Toll Collection Service Company pixabay.com

The Bulgarian company of one of the leading international technology companies, Concor Smart Infrastructure AD, is selected by the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) for a third national service provider  for electronic toll collection.


At present, API has contracts for this activity with the Bulgarian companies Intelligent Traffic Systems EAD and Teletol AD.

The majority owner of Concorde Smart Infrastructure AD is Concord Smart Infrastructure, Inc. The company's leadership includes executives with vast experience in the field of digital services for Fortune Global 500 customers and major infrastructure projects around the world.

Executive Director of the Bulgarian Society is Kiril Georgiev, who graduated from the Institute of European Studies in Paris, France.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, API, Road Infrastructure Agency, toll system
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria