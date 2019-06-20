API Has Selected an International Toll Collection Service Company
The Bulgarian company of one of the leading international technology companies, Concor Smart Infrastructure AD, is selected by the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) for a third national service provider for electronic toll collection.
At present, API has contracts for this activity with the Bulgarian companies Intelligent Traffic Systems EAD and Teletol AD.
The majority owner of Concorde Smart Infrastructure AD is Concord Smart Infrastructure, Inc. The company's leadership includes executives with vast experience in the field of digital services for Fortune Global 500 customers and major infrastructure projects around the world.
Executive Director of the Bulgarian Society is Kiril Georgiev, who graduated from the Institute of European Studies in Paris, France.
