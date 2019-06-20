Putin: The EU Has Lost Nearly 5 Times More Than Russia For 5 Years of Sanctions Against It

The European Union has lost nearly 5 times more than Russia for 5 years of sanctions against it.

This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the 17th "Direct Line" with his compatriots.

Putin called "utter stupidity" the claims of Russian occupation in eastern Ukraine and said Russia would spit on its interests if it fulfilled the demands of the West, just to bring reconciliation.

Putin, whose rating has fallen for four years from 90 percent to 64 percent, assured the Russians that there is already a shift in the trend of devaluing their incomes, and they will gradually rise.