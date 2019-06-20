Huge Imports of Cherries from Greece Are Damaging the Bulgarian Producers

Huge imports of cherries from Greece are damaging the Bulgarian producers, NOVA reports.

"We do not know how much the price will be at the end of the day, there is chaos at the points, some want small ones, others want big ones. At the moment we divide with the workers, they get 40-50 stotinki per kilogram and the points are buying up for 1 lev, "explained the producers.

Thanks to the Mayor of Kyustendil Petar Paunov, the massifs are well guarded. As of June 1st, the gendarmerie keeps the arches, there are also crossing points.

"The Bulgarian cherry is not as big as the Greek. And she's sweet. The Greek is sour. The season looks good for now. A problem is the weather due to rainfalls, "explained the producers.

