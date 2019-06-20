For the First Time: Sofia Will Host a World Meeting of Child Cardiologists and Cardiothoracic Surgeons

Sofia hosts the first ever World Meeting of Child Cardiologists and Cardiothoracic Surgeons. For three days, the world elite in this field will discuss and present important clinical cases in heart surgery. This is a great chance for children's cardiac surgeons to exchange experiences and discuss current cases from their practice, Darik Dr. Stoyan Lazarov informed from the National Cardiology Hospital. One of the problems he pointed out is that our health insurance fund does not pay for the specific supplies needed for children's cardiac surgery.

The reason for the meeting to be held in our country is the fact that we are among the pioneers in such operations, explained the child's cardiothoracic surgeon.

"This is the first ever meeting in which the World Organization of Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery and related specialties and the European Association of Pediatric Cardioverists make their first meeting and it is precisely in Bulgaria for several reasons. The first reason is because this specialty is very well developed. This may be surprising, but our country is one of the pioneer countries that have started to perform such operations in the 1950s, "said Dr. Lazarov.

One of the topics of the meeting is related to congenital heart malformations, the specialist added.

"Some of the operations which need to be performed immediately after birth, especially in countries like ours, require pre-treatment and supply with different consumables that are specific and we do not have them all the time. Moreover, the health insurance fund does not cover them at all and we are obliged to provide them in a very difficult way because many of these operations must be carried out in the first few days of birth, "the expert said.

A new world congress is to be held in September - this time cardio-surgeons from all countries, Dr. Stoyan Lazarov informed.