Bulgaria: Iran's Elite Revolutionary Guard Claims That It Has Shot Down an American Spy Drone

Iran's Elite Revolutionary Guard has announced it has shot down an "intruding American spy drone" after it entered into the country's territory Thursday, according to state-run Press TV. The spy drone was shot down in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan. The US Central Military Command has said that no aircraft has performed a mission in Iranian airspace, Nova TV reported.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate after Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the international agreement on Iran's nuclear program. The US accuses Tehran of standing behind the recent series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, and the US President himself last week accused Iran of being behind the provocation, telling Fox News: "It was them that did it."

