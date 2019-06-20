The Spot Price of Gold Is Rising
According to CNBC, gold prices spiked during Asian trading hours on Thursday after a dovish U.S Federal Reserve opened the door to further rate cuts.
Spot gold was up 1.3% at $1,377.41 per ounce as of 0117 GMT, after hitting its highest since March 17, 2014 at $1,383.81.
U.S. gold futures surged 3% to $1,397.70 an ounce.
The shorter end of the yield curve tends to move in line with interest rate movements, meaning that a lower expected Fed funds rate will likely drive short term yields down. As the yields on the shorter-duration notes go down, gold becomes more attractive as an investment option due to its relatively higher yield.
