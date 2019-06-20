The Final Two Candidates Who May Succeed Theresa May Will Be Announced Today

Today, the two candidates for the final vote as the leader of the British Conservative Party will become known. After the last third round, four candidates survived, including Boris Johnson, who will surely end up till the final round. The second one will be set between Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gow and Sajid Javid.

Boris Johnson celebrated his 55th birthday in the best possible way last night, consolidating his position as an undisputed favourite. Who will be his rival, we will learn today. After the first ballot at around noon Bulgarian time, another candidate will be dropped and if there is no voluntary renunciation, another round will take place. About 20:00 PM Bulgarian time the two candidates for Teresa May's post will be known.

The new leader, however, will be cast in a month's vote not only by MEPs, but by all members of the Conservative Party, which does not guarantee that the vote of the MPs will be repeated.

The winner will be announced in the week beginning July 22 and then take over from Theresa May as prime minister.