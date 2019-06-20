Rumyana Bachvarova Is the New Ambassador of Bulgaria to Israel

"Today I handed the copies of my letters of credence to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel to Mr Meron Ruben, Chief of the State Protocol, during which we discussed the forthcoming ceremony on the official service of credentials."

This was written in the social network by the former head of the Prime Minister's political cabinet and now Ambassador of Bulgaria to Israel Rumyana Bachvarova. On June 19th she updated her “work” details on her Facebook account, writes BGNews.

"With the Director of the Department of Southern Europe, Iris Ambor, we discussed the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Israel and introduced it to the priorities of my starting mandate as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Repubic of Bulgaria to Israel ," said Bachvarova and emphasized that both agreed that the numerous Bulgarian community in Israel is the living relationship between the two nations and makes a significant contribution to good interstate relations.