Four People Died in Traffic Collisions for the Past Twenty-Four Hours
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Four people have died, and 29 have been injured in car crashes in the country over the past twenty-four hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior press center. There are 23 severe road accidents in the country. There are 29 light and two severe catastrophes in Sofia, in which five people have been injured.
- » A Foreign Soldier Has Died in NATO Military Dry Run near Plovdiv
- » Severe Car Crash at the Central Junction of "Orlov Most" in Sofia
- » Lightning Strikes a 20-year-old in Sofia
- » Severe Car Crash near the Sea Capital of Bulgaria - Varna - Two Women Died
- » One Man Died, Four Are Injured in a Car Accident with a Police Patrol Car
- » New Contamination after Oil Spill! This Time near Burgas