Four People Died in Traffic Collisions for the Past Twenty-Four Hours

Four people have died, and 29 have been injured in car crashes in the country over the past twenty-four hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior press center. There are 23 severe road accidents in the country. There are 29 light and two severe catastrophes in Sofia, in which five people have been injured.

