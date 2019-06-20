Snake Bites Boom in the Beginning of the Summer

Snake bites boom in the beginning of the summer. Alerts and warnings with pictures and reptile videos in parks and gardens are flooding social networks.

Because of the frequent rainfall, the heat and the burgeoning grass we can meet snakes in parks and gardens. Snake bites cases are already registered in Haskovo, Stara Zagora and Gorna Oryahovitsa.

There are 17 species of snakes in Bulgaria. Of these four species are poisonous. Only the viper and the common European adder are dangerous.

