Today We Mark World Refugee Day
June 20, 2019, Thursday
Today we mark World Refugee Day. According to the UNHCR, to date, nearly 71 million people have left their homes because of military conflicts or persecution.
80% of them go to neighbouring countries.
The largest is the number of people fleeing Syria - about 6 million and 700 thousand, then Afghanistan - with almost 3 million refugees. South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia are the countries that follow in the negative ranking.
In 2018, the number of refugees worldwide has grown by more than 2 million people.
