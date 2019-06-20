Today We Mark World Refugee Day

World | June 20, 2019, Thursday // 09:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Today We Mark World Refugee Day pixabay.com

Today we mark World Refugee Day. According to the UNHCR, to date, nearly 71 million people have left their homes because of military conflicts or persecution.

80% of them go to neighbouring countries.

The largest is the number of people fleeing Syria - about 6 million and 700 thousand, then Afghanistan - with almost 3 million refugees. South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia are the countries that follow in the negative ranking.

In 2018, the number of refugees worldwide has grown by more than 2 million people.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: refugess, UNHCR, humanitarian aid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria