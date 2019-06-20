Today we mark World Refugee Day. According to the UNHCR, to date, nearly 71 million people have left their homes because of military conflicts or persecution.

80% of them go to neighbouring countries.

The largest is the number of people fleeing Syria - about 6 million and 700 thousand, then Afghanistan - with almost 3 million refugees. South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia are the countries that follow in the negative ranking.

In 2018, the number of refugees worldwide has grown by more than 2 million people.