Bulgaria to Take Over Rotating PABSEC Presidency

June 20, 2019, Thursday
Bulgaria to Take Over Rotating PABSEC Presidency

Bulgaria will take the rotating presidency of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation for the second half of 2019.

This will take place at a forum in Azerbaijan, where Tsvetka Karayancheva, National Assembly President, participates.

It will outline the priorities of our country during the presidency of the organization.

 

Tags: Bulgaria, rotating presidency, PABSEC
