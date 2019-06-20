Bulgaria to Take Over Rotating PABSEC Presidency
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria will take the rotating presidency of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation for the second half of 2019.
This will take place at a forum in Azerbaijan, where Tsvetka Karayancheva, National Assembly President, participates.
It will outline the priorities of our country during the presidency of the organization.
- » Bulgaria is Part of the 8 Countries Where a New Supercomputer will be Installed
- » Bulgarian Trade Unions and Employers Against Reduction of VAT on Flour and Medicines
- » Bulgarian Cabinet Adopted the Annual Report of the Council for Disaster Risk Reduction
- » 28 New Electric Cars BMW and Hyundai Will be Launched in Sofia
- » Sofia Municipality is Preparing a Program For Improvement of the Air by 2026 with EU Funds
- » From BGN 500 to BGN 12 000 Fine For Outdoor Noise After 23:00