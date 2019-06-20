It Will be Mostly Sunny Today, With Temperatures Close to the Average For June

June 20, 2019
It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will form mostly in the mountains and northeastern areas, where some places can expect rain showers and thunder.

The maximum temperatures will range between 29°C and 34°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged - close to the average for June.

 

