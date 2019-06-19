Bulgarian Cabinet Adopted the Annual Report of the Council for Disaster Risk Reduction

Speaking to journalists on 19th of June, the Minister of the Interior Mladen Marinov explained the good practices that the agencies apply. He emphasized that the weather over the past few months was bad with heavy rainfalls, hailstorms and storms, reports BNT

He said that the institutions involved in disaster and accident prevention are doing everything they can to reduce the damage caused by natural disasters. He gave an example of the BGN 6 million allocated for the purchase of anti-hail rockets and the opening of 3 new anti-hail rocket launching grounds.