Police Officers Discovered Modern Marihuana Greenhouse in Sofia
Metropolitan police officers have revealed a modernly equipped greenhouse for marihuana growing, the Ministry of Interior announced. A man with criminal past is detained.
A number of air ducts, air conditioners, and other items and materials supporting the growth and development of marihuana have been seized and in the search of a service room, adapted as a marihuana greenhouse.
Еnvelopes with different sizes containing dried grass, powder and tablets, and electronic scales were seized.
The result of the expert report revealed that the herb is a marihuana weighing 3099.36 grams, amphetamine - 211.4 grams, heroin - 1.46 grams and hash - 6.94 grams.
The 49-year-old man was apprehended as a defendant and detained in custody for up to 72 hours.
