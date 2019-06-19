Police Officers Discovered Modern Marihuana Greenhouse in Sofia

Crime | June 19, 2019, Wednesday // 17:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Police Officers Discovered Modern Marihuana Greenhouse in Sofia

Metropolitan police officers have revealed a modernly equipped greenhouse for marihuana growing, the Ministry of Interior announced. A man with criminal past is detained.

A number of air ducts, air conditioners, and other items and materials supporting the growth and development of marihuana have been seized and in the search of a service room, adapted as a marihuana greenhouse.

Еnvelopes with different sizes containing dried grass, powder and tablets, and electronic scales were seized.

The result of the expert report revealed that the herb is a marihuana weighing 3099.36 grams, amphetamine - 211.4 grams, heroin - 1.46 grams and hash - 6.94 grams.

The 49-year-old man was apprehended as a defendant and detained in custody for up to 72 hours.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: marihuana, greenhouse, modern, police officers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria