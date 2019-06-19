Sofia Municipality is Preparing a Program For Improvement of the Air by 2026 with EU Funds

Sofia Municipality will make a program for improvement of the air in Sofia for the period 2021 - 2016.

The financing of the project is under Operational Program "Environment" - BGN 400 000.

Today, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova signed a contract with the Minister of Ecology Neno Dimov at the Ministry of Environment . The program provides for a five-year period to reduce pollutant levels and to reach the set standards for the quality of the atmospheric air in Sofia.

There are certain limits for the content of arsenic, cadmium, mercury, nickel and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which should not be exceeded in the ambient air.

The duration of the project is 18 months.

The aim of the program is to reduce harmful emissions and fine particles in the air in Sofia after it was confirmed that domestic heating is one of the biggest pollutants. 55,000 households in the capital are heated with solid household fuel. About BGN 700 million is provided to municipalities in Bulgaria to solve their air quality problems.

On June 5, the Council of Ministers adopted the National Program for the Improvement of Ambient Air Quality 2018-2024. According to her, the measures are directed to the base particulate pollutant - domestic heating and transport.