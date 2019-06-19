Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova Met with the Indian Ambassador Pooja Kapor
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariana Nikolova and the Indian Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria Pooja Kapor, discussed the development of Bulgarian-Indian relations.
They discussed a wide range of topics related to bilateral co-operation, including the excellent potential for tourism and business development between the two countries. The focus of the talks was the upcoming business forum "India - Europe 29", which will take place in New Delhi.
During the meeting, which was initiated by the Indian side, Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova thanked for Bulgaria’s invitation to participate in the forum and expressed support for strengthening the economic relations between the two countries.
