The European Commission Doesn't Approve the National Energy and Climate Plan of Bulgaria

Bulgaria needs to revise the plan for the development of Bulgarian power generation, raise the level of ambition for higher renewable energy sources targets, provide analyses of the effect of the Belene NPP project and diversify nuclear fuel supplies, the European Commission says in a letter.

The National Energy and Climate Plan of Bulgaria does not describe the investments for attaining the objectives set. There is no plan for gas diversification, low energy efficiency prices have been set down, for example that the renewable energy sector reach 25 percent of the national energy balance, though the EU commitment is 32 percent. There are no measures whatsoever for tackling energy poverty.

Brussels is making 10 specific recommendations which have to be fulfilled, by the end of 2019, for the national plan up to 2050 to be approved.

/via BNR