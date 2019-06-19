The President is Considering a Veto of the Black Sea Coast Act

The team of President Rumen Radev is considering the possibility of vetoing the Law on the Structure of the Black Sea Coast, which was adopted last week. A request for such a veto was demanded by the civil group “Betonomorie”.

"You see that the construction or the concreting of the beach continues to be a big problem and the legislator's continue to be extremely rigorous to the citizens while at the same time we observe how there is barbaric pouring of concrete on the beach. In my opinion this is not in the interests of the institutions, citizens and the society itself. "said President Radev.

