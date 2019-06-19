From BGN 500 to BGN 12 000 Fine For Outdoor Noise After 23:00

MPs adopted at second reading amendments to the Environmental Protection Act, aimed to limit the harmful impact on people. The new text provides rules for strict bans on any noise between 23.00 and 08.00 and 14.00 to 16.00 each day.

"This law is extremely necessary, important and up-to-date with regard to the World Health Organization's reports and the EC's increased requirements regarding the adherence to the allowable noise levels," explained the NFSB leader and MP from the United Patriot Valery Simeonov.

Even as a deputy prime minister, he insisted most on the changes and even became known for his actions against the noise from the Black Sea resorts.

The amendments to the law also provide for fines for offenders - from BGN 500 to BGN 1 000 will be the fine for natural persons and for legal persons and sole proprietors - from BGN 3 000 to BGN 6 000. However, in the case of a repeated violation, the amount jumps drastically, with the property sanction for individuals going from BGN 2 000 to 6 000 and for the legal ones from BGN 5 000 to BGN 12 000

