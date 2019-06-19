If You are Living in Sofia, You Will Now be Able to Take an Electric Bike For Rent

Residents in the capital will now be able to take an electric bike for rent.

Thus, Sofia will come closer to the other European capitals, where this service is very developed and enjoys enormous interest.

Initially, guests will be able to use bikes for trekking in the mountains for a minimum of 3 hours. At the next stage in the city the electric bikes will be placed at different points, where people will easily and conveniently take and return them.

The idea was prepared by two Bulgarian companies producing electric bicycles - ELJOY and E-MOUNTAIN BIKE (EMB). The organizers share in the social media that it is precisely the electric bicycle that is the future.

Anyone wishing to drive an electric bicycle will be able to do it this Sunday in front of the National Museum of History.

