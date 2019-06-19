Indonesia's President Suggests New Capital

The new capital will be operational from 2024, reported NOVA TV.



The capital of Indonesia will no longer be Jakarta, according to BGNES. Indonesian authorities will begin the capital move in 2021, Xinhua news agency quoted Indonesian Planning Development Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro.

"The construction will begin in 2021, we hope the transfer process (the capital) will be smooth and the new capital will be operational from 2024," the head of the ministry said.

The minister has proposed that the new capital be located on the island of Kalimantan. The funds for the project will be budgeted for 2020, and construction can cost the Indonesian authorities more than $ 32.5 billion.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo decided to move the capital from the island of Java in April. Earlier it was reported that the transfer of the capital could take up to ten years.