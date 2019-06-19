Chinese Scientists Explore the Mariana Trough

A Chinese research ship, named "Science", ends a one-month research mission. The study area was the Mariana Trough.

The ocean hide heights, valleys and unknown creatures. Chinese scientists were provoked to explore the area of ​​the Mariana Trough - the deepest ocean floor, but perhaps even the least explored.

With remote control devices, 19 deepwater descents were made and 860 specimens of over 250 marine creatures, many of which are unknown in science, were collected. Researchers have been able to take the ocean floor and rock particles and even capture a video.



The research vessel is already on its way to China, where it is expected to arrive on June 23rd. It is also known as the Mobile Ocean Laboratory, and so far there are more than 30 science-related expeditions.