A Protest For Banning Fur Farms Will be Held In Front of the Council of Ministers

A protest for banning fur farms under the motto "Another Year of Death" will be held in front of the Council of Ministers before the start of the regular cabinet meeting.

A year ago, a National Citizens' Initiative submitted a bill to the National Assembly asking for a ban on the raising and killing of animals for their skins only.

The petition gathered over 51,000 signatures but did not enter the MP's agenda.

Today, protesters will ask the Prime minister Boyko Borissov for assistance.

As part of the protest in front of the Council of Ministers will be held flashmob with large-scale visual messages. Animal defenders warn that this is only the first of a series of similar protests.