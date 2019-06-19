The Number of Refugees in the World Has Reached a Record 70.8 million People, the UN Said

The number of people who were forced to leave their homes and countries due to wars and persecutions, has reached 70.8 million.



This is the highest level since the creation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 1950, United Nations said in a report released for the news agencies.



From the end of 2017 and the end of 2018, internally displaced people and refugees increased by 2.3 million.

The causes of record numbers are persecutions, conflicts, violence and human rights violations, according to the authors of the report. Among the countries contributing to this sad statistics are Ethiopia, Syria, Nigeria, Venezuela, South Sudan and the Congo.