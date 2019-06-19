The Number of Refugees in the World Has Reached a Record 70.8 million People, the UN Said
The number of people who were forced to leave their homes and countries due to wars and persecutions, has reached 70.8 million.
This is the highest level since the creation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 1950, United Nations said in a report released for the news agencies.
From the end of 2017 and the end of 2018, internally displaced people and refugees increased by 2.3 million.
The causes of record numbers are persecutions, conflicts, violence and human rights violations, according to the authors of the report. Among the countries contributing to this sad statistics are Ethiopia, Syria, Nigeria, Venezuela, South Sudan and the Congo.
- » Indonesia's President Suggests New Capital
- » Bulgaria Ranks on one of the Last Places for Innovations in EU
- » Trump: ICE Will Begin the Process of Removing the "Millions of Illegal Aliens"
- » At Least 15 People Died after a Ferry Sank Near the Indonesian Island of Java
- » French Football Legend and Former UEFA President Michel Platini Was Arrested
- » UN: By 2100, Earth's Population Could Reach a Peak of 11 Billion People