NIMH: Sunny Weather, Maximum Temperatures Between 27°C and 32°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 19, 2019, Wednesday // 09:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NIMH: Sunny Weather, Maximum Temperatures Between 27°C and 32°C pixabay.com

Sunny weather will prevail today.

In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will gather once again, and some places, mainly in the western and northern areas, will see brief showers accompanied by thunder and temporary strong winds, with chances of hail, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported.

Light to moderate northeast wind and maximum temperatures reaching 27°C to 32°C, for Sofia - about 28°C.

Pressure will slowly drop and will be close to the average for the month.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny, NIHM, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria