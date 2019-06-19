NIMH: Sunny Weather, Maximum Temperatures Between 27°C and 32°C
pixabay.com
Sunny weather will prevail today.
In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will gather once again, and some places, mainly in the western and northern areas, will see brief showers accompanied by thunder and temporary strong winds, with chances of hail, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported.
Light to moderate northeast wind and maximum temperatures reaching 27°C to 32°C, for Sofia - about 28°C.
Pressure will slowly drop and will be close to the average for the month.
