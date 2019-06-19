Francofolies Blagoevgrad Festival Attracts Attention in Bulgaria and Abroad

Society » CULTURE | June 19, 2019, Wednesday // 08:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Francofolies Blagoevgrad Festival Attracts Attention in Bulgaria and Abroad

Bulgarians and visitors have shown keen interest in the Francofolies Blagoevgrad festival, Eliyanka Mihaylova, Director of the Performing and Fine Arts Directorate at the Ministry of Culture, said at a press conference in reference to the upcoming Francofolies Blagoevgrad festival, a Focus News Agency reporter said.
She said the ministry has been supporting the festival for several years. In her view, it is an important event conducive to sharing and collaboration between different cultures. "The fact that it does not take place in Sofia in no way makes it inferior or insignificant," she said, adding that people not only from Blagoevgrad but from the whole country and abroad have shown keen interest in the festival in recent years. “I want to thank the organisers and everyone who helped. This year festival builds upon everything that has happened so far," she said.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria