Francofolies Blagoevgrad Festival Attracts Attention in Bulgaria and Abroad

Bulgarians and visitors have shown keen interest in the Francofolies Blagoevgrad festival, Eliyanka Mihaylova, Director of the Performing and Fine Arts Directorate at the Ministry of Culture, said at a press conference in reference to the upcoming Francofolies Blagoevgrad festival, a Focus News Agency reporter said.

She said the ministry has been supporting the festival for several years. In her view, it is an important event conducive to sharing and collaboration between different cultures. "The fact that it does not take place in Sofia in no way makes it inferior or insignificant," she said, adding that people not only from Blagoevgrad but from the whole country and abroad have shown keen interest in the festival in recent years. “I want to thank the organisers and everyone who helped. This year festival builds upon everything that has happened so far," she said.