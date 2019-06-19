Bulgarian Development Bank will Finance the Construction of New Kindergartens

The Bulgarian Development Bank will assume the role of the financing institution under the InvestEU plan. This European Union program has inherited the "Juncker Plan" and will support the private sector in the European economy. The news was announced on the 18th of June - the Bulgarian Development Bank marked 20 years since it was established, reports BNT. 

As the representative of the owner of the capital, Emil Karanikolov, Minister of the Economy, reported exceptionally good financial results of the bank.

Under the new InvestEU program, a financial resource of € 570 billion will be allocated to small and start-up companies in European countries.

The Bank for Reconstruction and Development has financed the energy efficiency program in Bulgaria and under the new program is ready to support projects of major importance to society.

Stoyan Mavrodiev, CEO of Bulgarian Development Bank: The Bank is ready to structure and finance a social infrastructure program for the construction of kindergartens in the country. Cross-border projects can also be supported, which is important for our partners from the countries in the region that are candidates to join the EU.

