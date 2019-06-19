Summer Festival “Opera in the Park” Starts on June 21
The tenth jubilee edition of the "Opera in the Park" festival starts on June 21, at 20:00 with a great jubilee concert in the park of the Military Academy in Sofia, reports BNT.
The programme includes famous opera and ballet classics.
In addition, this year it also includes two ballet performances. Specially prepared for the ten-year anniversary is the ballet Carmina Burana, the choreography of which features several styles. Another title is the Salfid ballet, defined as a boutique performance.
“Opera in the Park” will run until 14th of July.
