Summer Festival “Opera in the Park” Starts on June 21

Society » CULTURE | June 19, 2019, Wednesday // 08:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Summer Festival “Opera in the Park” Starts on June 21

The tenth jubilee edition of the "Opera in the Park" festival starts on June 21, at 20:00 with a great jubilee concert in the park of the Military Academy in Sofia, reports BNT. 

The programme includes famous opera and ballet classics.

In addition, this year it also includes two ballet performances. Specially prepared for the ten-year anniversary is the ballet Carmina Burana, the choreography of which features several styles. Another title is the Salfid ballet, defined as a boutique performance.

“Opera in the Park” will run until 14th of July.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria