UN: There Will Never Be More People Living in Bulgaria

The population of Bulgaria will never be more than the current just under 7 million people, according to the latest UN forecast. In the best scenario at the end of the century, there will be 5.5 million people in the country. But the data on population-accelerated population projections seem to increase the likelihood of worst-case scenario occurrence. According to him, in 2100 Bulgaria will have 2.18 million people in the whole of Bulgaria. approximately as many as the residents of Sofia and Plovdiv together (see the charts after the article).

The UN's top forecast is, however, somewhat more optimistic - according to the average demographic change, Bulgarians will decrease by 1 million to 2038 - 5,977 million. Two decades later, by 2059, the next symbolic threshold will be passed and Bulgaria will have 4.969 million inhabitants. A little faster - by 2085, there will be less than 4 million people, and by the end of the century the population won’t exceed 3.6 million.

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs has included a " zero migration” scenario - if the number of settlers in Bulgaria is equal to those who leave it. In this scenario at the end of the century there will be 4.242 million inhabitants of the country. Against the lead scenario, this will only postpone the passage of the thresholds of 2040 (instead of 2038) for down to 6 million people and 2066 (instead of 2059) for the reduction of less than 5 million.

All this will happen in the context of increasing humanity population to nearly 11 billion people at the end of this century. The pace of growth is slowing down and residents are older than usual. Yet, the current 7.7 billion people will become 9.7 billion in the middle of the century.