Herro Mustafa is the New Ambassador of the United States to Bulgaria

Herro Mustafa from California will be the next Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Bulgaria. She was nominated as Ambassador by President Donald Trump, reports BNT.

Mrs. Mustafa will replace Eric Rubin in this post. She is a career diplomat currently deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Lisbon. Previously, she was the Political Minister Counselor at the US Embassy in India.

In Washington, she was an adviser to US Vice President Joe Biden providing counsel on issues related to the Middle East. She was Deputy Director of the Afghanistan Office in the State Department and the director of the National Security Council.

Herro Mustafa was born in 1973 in the town of Erbil, Iraq, and comes from a Kurdish family. Two years of her childhood she spent in a refugee camp. In 1976 her family was granted asylum in the United States.

She has a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and a Master's degree from Princeton. She speaks nine languages, including Arabic, Russian, Hindi and Farsi.

From the Balkan languages she speaks Greek and Turkish. In the Balkans she worked in the non-governmental sector in Bosnia, and in 1999 at the US Embassy in Athens.