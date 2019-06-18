Gaming: An Emergent Sector in Bulgaria

Various different types of gaming are on the rise in Bulgaria in 2019, with the internet helping to fuel the emergence and increasing popularity of various genres. With major developers in various subsections of the gaming market operating from the country, Bulgaria could soon emerge as a chief player in the industry.

Board and tabletop gaming is a major trend right now, and one which Bulgaria has jumped on. The country is a hotspot for backpackers and other tourists, with 13 million foreigners visiting in 2018. Retro cafes appeal to this demographic. With more locations cropping up, this could boost tourism further. But perhaps the area in which Bulgaria is excelling the most is internet gaming and console sectors.

One of the best-known developers from Bulgaria is Creative Assembly Sofia, previously named Black Sea Studios and then Crytek Black Sea before being purchased by Creative Assembly in 2016. The company has produced a number of titles for Microsoft Windows including Total War: Rome II Empire Divided in 2017. Also in the thriving city center of Sofia, the Bulgarian-based iGaming developer EGT has its offices. Trading under the full name EGT Interactive, the company provides slot games such as Extra Stars and Flaming Hot for online casinos and, according to official figures, has presence in over 70 countries. Another big name from Bulgaria is Masthead Studios, a company that specializes in the hugely popular genre of MMORPGs. It is famous for Guns and Robots, which was released in 2013 for free but is now available for purchase on Steam.

Due to the fact that these huge developers are finding Bulgaria to be a place in which they can thrive while still adopting a global outlook, this could attract others to set up shop in the region. The highly lucrative gaming industry is growing rapidly, and could potentially bring in a huge amount of revenue for the country in the next few years.