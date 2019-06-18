Marcelinho, Is №1 Football Player in Bulgaria

The aging star of Ludogorets - Marcelinho, won the First League player's first prize in the InStat Index.

The ranking was established at the start of the First League campaign by the Association of Bulgarian Football Players (ABF), in cooperation with INSTAT - one of the largest soccer analysis and statistics companies.

The winner is the player with the highest InStat Index every month. This index is determined by a formula based on the player's actions - goals, assists, feed accuracy, success combinations, and other metrics. The success rate increases the index, influencing the opponent's level in the match.
Marcelinho took part in 28 matches for Ludogorets, in which he played 2475 minutes. He recorded a total of 1639 submissions of which 84% accurate (or 1396 accurate passes), 8 goals, 32 goal opportunities and 10 assists.

In addition, the Brazilian made a total of 72 strikes against the opposing doors, of which 26 were accurate. He has participated in 31 goals of his team and has registered 48% of successes.

