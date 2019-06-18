Bulgarians Are Ready to Spend 56% of Their Monthly Salary for Summer Holidays

Bulgarians are ready to spend 56% of their monthly salary for summer holidays, according to a study by Feratum Group. It examines the behavior of over 22,000 households in 17 countries. The average net income of participating households varies between EUR 827-3934, depending on the state.

According to the results, the Bulgarians will spend the most money for travel in the country - 17%, for summer activities - 16%, for home and villa furnishing - 14%. An International Consumer Survey, ranks Mexico first by estimated 60% for holiday spending, followed by Bulgaria - 56%, Spain - 51%, and Latvia - 43%. The lowest expenses in this category hass Finland - 28%, and Denmark - 26%, followed by Brazil - 13%, and Romania - 12%.

Group statistics also indicate that participants in the survey in Canada are most likely to spend more than 100 euros per night at a hotel. However, people from Germany, Bulgaria and Romania are more open to opportunities like AirBnb for their travel.

On average, over 60% of respondents prefer to pay by card. A total of 85% of those surveyed in Sweden, Denmark and Norway will opt for a card payment.

Households using mobile banking services are also increasing. Over 80% of respondents from Sweden, the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland and Brazil say they will use mobile banking during this period.

