Ekaterina Zaharieva: The European integration of the Western Balkan Countries Should Be a Key Priority

Politics | June 18, 2019, Tuesday // 14:55| Views: | Comments: 0
The European integration of the Western Balkan countries and the engagement with the neighboring regions should be a key priority of the European Union, Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said at the EU Foreign Ministers Summit in Luxembourg. The enlargement policy has proved its transformative power. The European project will not be complete without the integration of the Western Balkans, Minister Zaharieva underlined.

