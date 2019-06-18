Trump: ICE Will Begin the Process of Removing the "Millions of Illegal Aliens"

Next week, immigration authorities begin a process of deportation of millions of illegal foreigners who have reached the United States illegally.



“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” Trump tweeted, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. “They will be removed as fast as they come in,” Donald Trump wrote in Twitter.

The US president did not fail to blame the Democratic party's political opponents for not doing anything about the control of migration.

Trump praised Mexico, which spurred migrants even before the US border. He also praised Guatemala, who would sign an agreement that declared them a safe third country. This would allow migrants to apply for asylum in these countries, not in the United States.

"Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people.(...)long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!", Trump wrote.