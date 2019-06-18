At Least 15 People Died after a Ferry Sank Near the Indonesian Island of Java

At least 15 people were killed in a ferry sinking near the Indonesian island of Java yesterday, local police said on Friday, quoted by the French press. The ship, with fifty people on board, overturned in a stormy sea near the island of Madura. The ferry, which the police believe was overloaded, overturned after it was hit by a high wave, writes "Sega."

Up to now, the death of 15 people has been confirmed, 31 have been rescued, and at least three are still missing. Shipwrecks are a common phenomenon in Indonesia - an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands. More than 160 people have died in a ferry near Sumatra last year, the agency recalls.

