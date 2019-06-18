The reason - problems with cleaning the affected facilities, reported NOVA TV.



The declared state of emergency in Strelcha has been extended by seven days and will continue until June 24, according to BGNES.

The municipality of the resort town reported that this has been necessitated by complications arising during the repair works on the affected water supply facilities. Water supply has been restored, yet drinking water is unfit for consumption and poses a risk to human health.

Despite the restored water supply, the water is unsuitable for drinking and poses health risks for residents and guests of the city.

The announced state of emergency in Strelcha came after floods that destroyed the city's water supply network. The only water pipe in the area was built in 1947 and never changed, and is now polluted with mud after heavy rains.