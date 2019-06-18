The Declared State of Emergency in Strelcha Has Been Extended by Seven Days

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 18, 2019, Tuesday // 14:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Declared State of Emergency in Strelcha Has Been Extended by Seven Days pixabay.com

The reason - problems with cleaning the affected facilities, reported NOVA TV. 


The declared state of emergency in Strelcha has been extended by seven days and will continue until June 24, according to BGNES.

The municipality of the resort town reported that this has been necessitated by complications arising during the repair works on the affected water supply facilities. Water supply has been restored, yet drinking water is unfit for consumption and poses a risk to human health.

Despite the restored water supply, the water is unsuitable for drinking and poses health risks for residents and guests of the city.

The announced state of emergency in Strelcha came after floods that destroyed the city's water supply network. The only water pipe in the area was built in 1947 and never changed, and is now polluted with mud after heavy rains.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: state of emergency, Strelcha, Bulgaria, water supply
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria