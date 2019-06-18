A New Boom of Lyme Disease Within a Month

Once again, there is a boom of tick bites in Sofia. It is important for people to be tested because only about 10% of infected ticks transmit the infection, said Deputy Director of the National Center for Contagious and Parasitic Diseases Professor Iva Hristova.

Between 1% and 3% of the bites lead to diseases, she said, and added that it is important the research to be done up to 30 days after the bite to in case to avoid false negative results.

According to her, typical Lyme disease does not require examination because it can be recognized by symptoms.

Symptoms of the Marseilles fever are expressed in a sudden rise in body temperature - over 38-39 degrees, with a characteristic black spot (eschar) and spots on the at the site of the bite. While there is no fever in Lyme disease, and the bite site turns red, she explained.

Prof. Hristova explained that ticks can be examined only if they were taken aimlessly and alive, and added that there is no point in carrying those who are removed torn apart by the body.

This year the activity of ticks began a little later than usual. There are 90 cases of Lyme disease, and in one month we can expect a boom of the infected ones, she told Bulgaria ON AIR.

"You have to avoid lawns, even if they are being treated, use repellents and watch the body for bites. In case you were bitten, the tick must be removed as soon as possible." she advised.