Climate warming will lead to extreme temperatures being observed in large parts of the world by the end of this century, CNN and BTA reported.

Data is contained in a study published in the journal "Natural Climate Change".

Scientists analyzed 22 computer models reflecting climate change. It became apparent that at the end of the 21st century, the temperature records would be regularly counted at 58% of the surface of the Earth. They will cover 67% of the territories of the least developed countries and island countries.

CNN recalled that from 1901 to 1975 the Earth's temperature had risen by 0.7-0.9 degrees Celsius. Since 1975, the warming process has accelerated rapidly, and now the average temperature has risen to 1.5-1.8 degrees. The ten hottest summers in modern history have been reported since 1998.

Extreme temperatures will lead to a sharp leap in cardiovascular and lung disease, environmental pollution and frequent cases of asthma.