Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Maria Gabriel, was awarded by the Society of Dramaturgic Artists and Composers in Paris, reported BTA.

,,Prestigious honors are bestowed on individuals who have contributed significantly to their work to protect the rights and interests of European artists'', the EC Representation in Bulgaria announced.



The board of directors of the company has decided this year to award a medal to Maria Gabriel for her efforts to make copyright rules more equitable to artists and to make Europe's creative sector more visible.



"Culture is a fundamental value for our Bulgarian and European identity, and I have made efforts to make Europe's rich cultural heritage more accessible, to invest in our European artists, to achieve a Europe of culture, and to create a catalog of European films for more access to our quality cinema productions. I worked to have upgraded rules on copyright with better protection for our authors and fairer rules for the audiovisual sector. At a time when the budget for the next seven years is being decided, I remain committed to supporting the increase in the funds for the creative sector. European creators deserve it, "said EU commissioner Maria Gabriel after receiving the medal.



The Society of Authors and Composers in the Field of Dramatic Art was created by authors united around the celebrated French writer and playwright Pierre de Bomarche nearly 250 years ago.

The annual awards of the company are given to authors and young talents in theater, cinema, television, radio, animation, interactive art, dancing.

Outside the awards in the different categories, the organization separately assigns special medals to prominent people who have proven their commitment to the creative sector and contributed to protecting the interests of the authors